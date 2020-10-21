OUR VIEW: Election judge need becoming more apparent

The presence of COVID-19 may be our last warning shot before we’re embroiled in another battle. And unfortunately, we’re already seeing signs that the battle has begun and we’re losing.
Illinois, among several states around the Union, is fighting a shortage of election judges. Here, the point has been reached that the rules have been changed. Illinois has increased the pay and lowered the minimum age for election judges to 16. That’s been a blessing for Chicago, where the largest percentage of judges are between 16 and 24.
A significant reason for the shortage of judges is the passing on, either physically or literally, of an older generation. Just as many service groups have seen a gap or drop in membership as stalwarts move along, if the younger generation does not step in, we will notice the absence of bodies and of services.
Perhaps this is one of the few positives to emerge from COVID. Enough judges are retirees, older, or both, that if they’re avoiding public contact because of concerns about being exposed to the virus, we’ll undoubtedly run short.
Election Day is a government and school holiday statewide, freeing up high school students, teachers and other public employees to be election judges. The law was changed in the summer in anticipation of COVID-19 issues.
In some places, judges have been told if they face a shortage to ask people waiting in lines if they’ll assume election judge duty.
Election judges sign in voters, distribute ballots, answer questions and transmit results once the polls close. State law requires each polling location to have judges from both of the major political parties. The judges are separate from poll watchers, who are recruited by political parties, civic organizations, and groups for and against ballot measures.
The best result that can come out of dealing with this shortage is (a) filling the spots for this year now and (b) alerting us that this shortage is a real concern, and maybe we need to be a little more active in recruiting potential election judges.
In each precinct at least one judge representing each political party must be certified as having satisfactorily completed, within the preceding six months, a training course and examination for judges of election. This required course covers the duties and responsibilities of election and consists of at least four hours of instruction and an examination to test reading skills, ability to work with poll lists, ability to add, and knowledge of election laws governing the operation of polling places.
To become an election judge, contact your party chairman, ward or township committeeman, or your election authority to express your interest.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!