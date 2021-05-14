OUR VIEW: Fill posts with talent, not pals

We throw no individual under the bus.
That said, it’s long been clear that Illinois political appointments to public service jobs have proven problematic. In specific areas, it’s been the revolving door of leadership that’s strongly influenced internal decay.
The Department of Children and Family Services has had 13 directors (including acting) in just 10 years. That’s simply the most egregious example. Illinois — Chicago in particular — is living through an ongoing leadership crisis in the public sector.
Part of the solution would be a more thorough vetting process. An oversight board might be more likely to weed out unqualified candidates, and could lead to more stable leadership positions.
That would make a difference in the DCFS, and it can make a difference with the Veterans Affairs Department and the administration of veterans’ homes in the state. A report on the 36 COVID-related deaths at the LaSalle veterans’ home showed the multiple holes created when people are expected to do jobs for which they are not equipped.
Past state Rep. Linda Chapa LaVia was named Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs director. The report indicates she "abdicated" her responsibilities to her chief of staff Tony Kolbeck. Kolbeck fell victim to his lack of knowledge and the lack of meaningful medical leadership at his disposal. Essentially, Kolbeck had three jobs and a COVID crisis dumped in his lap.
The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs seems far from unique in the state with its failure to fill positions, leaving under-qualified people with too many work responsibilities. The state needs to pay closer attention when department employees are predicting potential danger because positions remain unfilled.
Republicans are laying groundwork for an investigation into criminal responsibility in the deaths at LaSalle. The move is similar to the one made by Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s office in 2018, just before Gov. J.B. Pritzker was elected. Madigan’s office said it was conducting a criminal investigation of then-Gov. Bruce Rauner in connection with the outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease at the Quincy veteran’s home. That outbreak began in 2015, and cases have continued since.
Earlier this year, new Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the Rauner investigation was over and that no one would be charged. The same result would play out in a Pritzker investigation. There’s a difference between malfeasance and inadequate performance.