OUR VIEW: Fill posts with talent, not pals

We throw no individual under the bus.

That said, it’s long been clear that Illinois political appointments to public service jobs have proven problematic. In specific areas, it’s been the revolving door of leadership that’s strongly influenced internal decay.

The Department of Children and Family Services has had 13 directors (including acting) in just 10 years. That’s simply the most egregious example. Illinois — Chicago in particular — is living through an ongoing leadership crisis in the public sector.

Part of the solution would be a more thorough vetting process. An oversight board might be more likely to weed out unqualified candidates, and could lead to more stable leadership positions.

That would make a difference in the DCFS, and it can make a difference with the Veterans Affairs Department and the administration of veterans’ homes in the state. A report on the 36 COVID-related deaths at the LaSalle veterans’ home showed the multiple holes created when people are expected to do jobs for which they are not equipped.