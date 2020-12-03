OUR VIEW: Good business news is an economic relief

The economic news has been depressing throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lockdowns have closed businesses. For a number of unfortunate ones, the closures became permanent. Those closures led to record unemployment claims. Thousands of owners were put out of business, millions of workers became unemployed. Existing business owners can turn pessimistic, their employees can wonder how long they will remain employed, and federal relief, which can be easily found when multi-billion dollar corporations feel in need, remains a low priority for the United States Senate.

As Central Illinois and the rest of the country scramble to find a path to recovery, it's well worth noting that there are optimists among the pessimists, some companies that see a path out of our present quandary.

In November, confectionery company Ferrero announced plans to expand. The company will spend $75 million to make its Bloomington plant the Italian company's first chocolate factory in North America. "Making this investment here shows how much they believe in Bloomington-Normal and the workforce," said Patrick Hoban, president and CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council."

Considering the economic year we've had, and the long and painful recovery that's ahead, we should give an extra cheer for any investment news.

