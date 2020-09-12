OUR VIEW: Illinois State students should be punished

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The images of young people rushing to see YouTube group The NELK Boys during a visit to Normal Tuesday highlights a frustrating reality when it comes to COVID: Just as it's a personal responsibility to wear a mask and social distance, it's also possible to disregard all the recommendations entirely.

It also shows why college campuses have become hotbeds of COVID cases in recent weeks. Students are, after all, young adults who have been pent up for the past months. We understand that.

Illinois State University moved roughly 80% of its classes online before school started as a precautionary measure and has made on-campus testing widely available. Illinois Wesleyan University, with its much smaller student population, also instituted strict rules and surveillance testing.

Still, the return of students last month brought a sharp spike in McLean County cases, ultimately putting the county on the state’s warning list in early September. Students bring unique potential to spread COVID-19 because they may come from outside the region, possibly bringing COVID with them, or return home infected. They may or may not show symptoms.

For students, there's a lot riding on making sure numbers level off. Universities across the country have shut down or reverted to remote learning if the virus can't be contained on campus.