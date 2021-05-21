OUR VIEW: In a contentious time, media literacy is crucial

The media landscape has changed dramatically so far in the 21st century.

We can access information in manners we'd only imagined a mere 20 years ago.

That's been enough of a challenge for those who were struggling with becoming accustomed to the World Wide Web when that disrupted lives. Imagine the challenge of learning to navigate the minefield of today's internet.

That's part of the thought behind a bill that's advanced out of a Senate committee. High schools in Illinois would be required to offer instruction in how to understand and evaluate news and social media as part of their computer literacy courses.

Critical thinking is a skill, and one that must be continually refined. Just because someone can create an attractive and persuasive graphic or craft a well-written sentence or paragraph doesn't mean their information is correct.

We've all been fooled by the internet at some point. And with technology racing faster than our ability to grasp or harness it, we're going to need to use all of our wits, along with the wits of others, to understand truths in our world.

