OUR VIEW: In defense of the Central Illinois coyote

When it comes to wildlife, it's best to leave plenty of space.

That rule also applies to coyotes, a creature abundant across Illinois.

As The Pantagraph's Kade Heather reports in today's edition, the rugged critters are a part of the ecosystem here. And coyote sightings came up during a recent Normal Town Council meeting.

Like with any wild animal, there are always concerns regarding coexistence. Coyotes are scavengers and predators, with an ability to run 40 mph, and are known for their resilience and smarts.

But their portrayal as a scheming menace — as in the Wile E. Coyote kind — isn't exactly fair.

Coyotes eat rodents, making them an important link in the food chain. They also scare easily — and human attacks are extremely rare.

Are there more of them? Possibly. Should you take steps to secure your pets to ensure their safety? Yes.

One theory with all wildlife is that animals felt less threatened as fewer vehicles were on roads during COVID. That means more were visible.

If you see a coyote, remember they're probably more afraid of you and will probably run away.

Coyotes are here to stay.

