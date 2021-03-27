OUR VIEW: Koos our choice for Normal mayor

The Pantagraph endorses Chris Koos in the April 6 election for Normal mayor.
In backing Koos over second-time contender Marc Tiritilli, we see a tested incumbent who has a vision for continuing the success amassed over previous terms. This consistency is crucial as we exit the pandemic and enter an exciting phase of electric vehicle maker Rivian ramping up production.
There is no question that Rivian is powerfully reshaping the community and bringing international attention. Just last week, CNN Business published a story headlined "The new Normal: How one Midwestern town got swept up in the electric vehicle boom."
It's important to remember that Rivian also has been a wedge issue in the race between Coos and Tiritilli, who has been cynical of an incentive package given to the company years ago. His logic then was rooted in apprehension that the electric vehicle startup was not a surefire bet, saying at one point that Rivian failing "is by far the most likely outcome."
Today, Rivian is valued at $27.6 billion and is hiring hundreds in an assembly plant that once sat empty, but the truth is, backing Rivian was risky. Whether you believe the role of government should be to underwrite such risks probably will determine your view of Tiritilli's platform.
And yet the more pressing issue for this editorial board is that the Rivian matter highlights Tiritilli's seemingly despairing attitude about our future.
In terms of forthcoming economic incentives packages, there's further risk of a can't-see-the-forest-for-the-trees approach.
We can’t risk losing momentum.
Tiritilli is right in raising alarms about debt load, infrastructure, pensions and property taxes, all critical topics. However, in speaking with Tiritilli and listening to his responses in our debate last week, we fail to see a concrete plan to make the numbers work in the real world.
Koos has been on the job since 2003, sits on the Amtrak board and understands the process of governance. He brings solutions, but not all of them.
Koos must realize that Tiritilli, who lost last time by just 11 votes, represents a part of the community that believes town government isn't serving them, isn't transparent enough and isn’t inclusive.
That rift is painfully apparent during town council meetings. There have been various clashes with Councilman Stan Nord, who has consistently questioned expenses, policies and appointments.
If Koos wins, it's his job to mend the fences, build consensus and find common ground amid the growing factionalism and distrust.
Both Koos and Tiritilli want the best for the community. They should be thanked for seeking this post at a time of dizzying challenges.