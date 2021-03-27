OUR VIEW: Koos our choice for Normal mayor

The Pantagraph endorses Chris Koos in the April 6 election for Normal mayor.

In backing Koos over second-time contender Marc Tiritilli, we see a tested incumbent who has a vision for continuing the success amassed over previous terms. This consistency is crucial as we exit the pandemic and enter an exciting phase of electric vehicle maker Rivian ramping up production.

There is no question that Rivian is powerfully reshaping the community and bringing international attention. Just last week, CNN Business published a story headlined "The new Normal: How one Midwestern town got swept up in the electric vehicle boom."

It's important to remember that Rivian also has been a wedge issue in the race between Coos and Tiritilli, who has been cynical of an incentive package given to the company years ago. His logic then was rooted in apprehension that the electric vehicle startup was not a surefire bet, saying at one point that Rivian failing "is by far the most likely outcome."

Today, Rivian is valued at $27.6 billion and is hiring hundreds in an assembly plant that once sat empty, but the truth is, backing Rivian was risky. Whether you believe the role of government should be to underwrite such risks probably will determine your view of Tiritilli's platform.