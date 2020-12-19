OUR VIEW: LaHood displays poor judgment

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, was among a minority of House Republicans who decided against supporting an effort before the Supreme Court last week.

A lawsuit filed by the state of Texas sought to challenge presidential voting in four states. A total of 126 Republican representatives made the questionable decision to sign on to the suit.

Davis did not. He did the right thing.

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, felt differently. He supported the Texas effort, which ultimately didn't meet legal muster, like multiple state and federal challenges to Joe Biden's victory.

Both LaHood and Davis have been strong supporters of President Donald Trump. But LaHood argued that there was enough proof of voter irregularity to warrant a look into ballots. That would be understandable if there was any real evidence of voter fraud. And, as the courts have ruled, there has not been.

Contrast that to U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, who not only didn’t sign on to the amicus brief, but also has been critical of Trump’s post-election behavior and has told him to “move on.”