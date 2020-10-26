OUR VIEW: LaHood positioned to best represent us

Today, we endorse Congressman Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, for re-election.

LaHood is best positioned to represent our interests in Washington. In his time as U.S. House member, he has positioned himself as a member of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, the body that oversees revenue-raising measures and trade issues for the federal government. That's a position close to important decisionmakers.

A patent attorney, he also co-chairs the U.S-China working group, another critical stakeholder position.

Equally importantly, in our view, he has been critical of both Republicans and Democrats for largess in spending.

We value that bipartisan sprit, just as we value his support for free trade agreements that help farmers in our region.

We also appreciate that LaHood, a patent attorney, earned his stripes in the Illinois General Assembly as a state senator. We value someone in Washington with an understanding of how Springfield works, complexities and all.