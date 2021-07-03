 Skip to main content
OUR VIEW: Larry Dietz leaves ISU better than how he found it

062521-blm-loc-20dietz

Outgoing Illinois State University President Larry Dietz sat next a cabinet filled with memorabilia of his tenure in office during an interview in his office in Hovey Hall, Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Thank you, Larry Dietz.

The president of Illinois State University retired Wednesday after more than 50 years in higher education.

It’s a career that has stretched into Missouri and Iowa, but has been firmly rooted in his native Illinois, where Dietz was born on a dairy farm outside DeSoto.

Dietz was a vice chancellor at Southern Illinois University Carbondale for a decade before coming to ISU in 2011 as vice president for Student Affairs.

As the 19th president of ISU, his accomplishments are too many to list, from creating the Center for Civic Engagement and Service Learning and renovating the Bone Student Center to hiring the first assistant to the president for diversity and inclusion. There are new degree programs and fundraising campaigns.

His tenure was marked by a commitment to the school’s core values: Learning and Scholarship, Diversity and Inclusion, Respect, Collaboration, Individualized Attention, Civic Engagement, and Integrity.

Dietz lived by those values and leaves an institution stronger than when he arrived.

Now the torch is passed to Terri Goss Kinzy, who will chart her own path as ISU president. We're excited to see what comes next.

We wish Dietz and wife Marlene Dietz all the best in this new chapter. We’re fortunate they are staying in our community, where their commitment to civic engagement will be visible for many years to come.

Happy retirement.

