OUR VIEW: Legislators, get back to work

For eight-plus months, people all over the world have figured out how to do their jobs in a new manner. Those adjustments have not always been smooth, rarely been perfect, and have evolved as time has passed.
We've figured out how to shop and deliver in new ways. People have mastered Zoom and learned how to sign into systems remotely and adjust a space in their homes for remote work.
The U.S. Senate managed to approve a Supreme Court nominee. Major League Baseball and the National Basketball Association managed to crown season champions, albeit during abridged seasons. College football, the National Football League and college basketball are attempting to do the same now, with varying degrees of success. Even the customers of all of those sports have tolerated not being able to see games in person in most locales.
We've been asked to make sacrifices and have. Our situations are far from ideal. But we've figured out ways to work around a significant amount of barriers.
Even leaving aside the obvious things like the coronavirus aftermath and shutdown plans, do you remember the things Illinois legislators had on their plate before they decided against making any attempts to gather again?
Things like:
- The state's dismal financial situation, which has certainly gotten worse with reduced revenues during the pandemic.
- Ethics reform.
- Reasonable redistricting.
- The recent developments at the Illinois Veterans' Home in LaSalle, where more than 200 people in the home have contracted the coronavirus and 28 veterans have died.
Why has the Illinois Legislature been on paid vacation since before Memorial Day?
Article IV, Section 5 of the Illinois Constitution says sessions of each house of the General Assembly must be open to the public unless two-thirds of the members vote to close them. Another state law says legislative sessions must be held “in the seat of government,” which is Springfield.
That statute also says the governor may convene a session “at some other place when it is necessary, in case of pestilence or public danger.” While COVID-19 certainly applies to that, a spokesman for Senate President Don Harmon told Capitol News Illinois "some other place" would most likely be interpreted to mean some other physical location. In many ways, an online meeting could be more accessible to public viewing than making them travel to “some other place” or even Springfield.
Legislators had the opportunity to vote on changes in May, when they met at the Bank of Springfield convention center, allowing for social distancing. But the fall veto session was canceled without any effort to solve the meeting problem.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker hasn't pushed the issue, despite his ability to call a session. He seems steadfast in his decision that a General Assembly meeting is up to the legislature. Of course, their absence also makes it more difficult to hold Pritzker accountable. It's reasonable to think that the governor would listen to some legislators if they were to point out he was overstepping his bounds, or if some of his proclamations were excessive.
Legislators have been left out of discussion and decisions about virus mitigation plans, federal funding and borrowing and vaccine distribution. There is bipartisan support for returning to work. Even if that was merely to meet long enough to vote for allowing remote sessions, and then working during those remote sessions, that would be a long overdue start.
In excess of 25 legislatures around the country have solved this issue. Illinois should join them, and sooner than later.
