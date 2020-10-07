OUR VIEW: Londrigan-Davis Congressional race is a rerun

It’s almost as though no time has passed since 2018.

Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, is the incumbent running for reelection to the U.S. House of Representatives. His Democratic challenger is again Betsy Dirksen Londrigan. Their debate Monday and their ongoing series of commercials are classic examples of the trip back in time we’re taking with this race.

Health care remains a huge issue in the discussion, showing that the candidates at least have a grasp for the concerns of their constituency. But Davis has split hairs on his votes for and largely against the Affordable Care Act. Healthreformvotes.org gives Davis negative ratings on all of his ACA votes. He slides away from the absence of an alternative health care plan, but enjoys basking in the idea of widespread healthcare support.

Londrigan’s argument is as short of details as Davis’ is disingenuous. If a campaign can be built completely on attacking what the other candidate doesn’t do, Londrigan will turn into the favorite in this race.