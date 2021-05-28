OUR VIEW: Maps are another Illinois failure

Meet the new boss. Same as the old boss.

Did you make the mistake of believing the promises? Or have the events surrounding state political redistricting reminded you exactly why you’ve been cynical about Illinois politics for a long time, and will continue to be?

The pieces seemed to have fallen into place perfectly. Candidate J.B. Pritzker made equitable redistricting a key plank in his campaign platform. Longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan resigned. If Madigan was an impediment to fairness – as many suspected – his departure combined with Pritzker’s vow gave hope to the optimistic.

That hope lasted until May 20. “News dumps” have become increasingly rare as around-the-clock news is capable of keeping even the least of stories with life and awareness. That’s how your friend who says “they never report about this” gets their information. Unless you think they’re hunting around hidden corridors to break news.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But in the evening on Friday, May 20 – at 7:30 p.m. -- Illinois Democrats redrawing legislative district maps released a mess of incomplete and sometimes incomprehensible decisions. The Friday release certainly slowed reaction, exactly what the timing of the release was designed to do.