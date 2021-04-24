OUR VIEW: Members of school board, we need you

We cannot accentuate enough how imperative this is — at this time and in this place.

We need elected officials to bridge our divisions, which have clearly enlarged as a byproduct of political fallout on state and national levels. It hasn’t helped that we’ve had a truly fatiguing several months of elections, from the November general election to the February primary to the April one. In other words, we’ve all waded through a whole lot of rhetoric.

So to the newly elected, we need you more than ever to work together as councils members and mayors. Just because your opinions differ do not mean you cannot govern.

And in fact, governing is actually the point of this enterprise. While winning an election is thrilling and fulfilling, the genuine work is infinitely more complex and unglamorous. Your motivations and decisions will be questioned, sometimes unfairly. And there is obviously no way to make everyone happy.

Yet you will be doing essential work, made even more critical in these incredible times. How we come out of COVID — how the economy rebounds, how we protect those most vulnerable, how we restore our normality — will depend on how you work together and make sound, reasoned, researched judgments.