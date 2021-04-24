OUR VIEW: Members of school board, we need you

The winners of this spring’s election will soon have a chance to secure a quick victory in addressing one of the core campaign issues that stretched across Bloomington-Normal municipal races: That lots of people feel like they haven’t been heard by local leaders.
Fair or not, for candidates being sworn in soon, we have a recommendation to turn the tide.
Listen.
Really listen.
Listen to fellow board members.
And most significantly, listen to constituents, even those you disagree with. Maybe even more to the ones you disagree with.
This is important after an election cycle in which communication — both giving and receiving — was an undercurrent.
In the case of the Normal mayor and Town Council races, opponents said there hasn’t been enough listening, that elected officials were snubbing their concerns.
In Bloomington, Ald. Jenn Carrillo has been censured by the council for saying she’s going to make life “a living hell” for new members who had defeated those she supported.
Not a good welcome.
In both cases, it will be crucial for those in these new positions to mend the perception — accurate or not — that there is a divide on these two bodies.
We cannot accentuate enough how imperative this is — at this time and in this place.
We need elected officials to bridge our divisions, which have clearly enlarged as a byproduct of political fallout on state and national levels. It hasn’t helped that we’ve had a truly fatiguing several months of elections, from the November general election to the February primary to the April one. In other words, we’ve all waded through a whole lot of rhetoric.
So to the newly elected, we need you more than ever to work together as councils members and mayors. Just because your opinions differ do not mean you cannot govern.
And in fact, governing is actually the point of this enterprise. While winning an election is thrilling and fulfilling, the genuine work is infinitely more complex and unglamorous. Your motivations and decisions will be questioned, sometimes unfairly. And there is obviously no way to make everyone happy.
Yet you will be doing essential work, made even more critical in these incredible times. How we come out of COVID — how the economy rebounds, how we protect those most vulnerable, how we restore our normality — will depend on how you work together and make sound, reasoned, researched judgments.
We will not pretend to know all of those answers. But we do know that listening to options and finding common ground will be important.