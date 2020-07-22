OUR VIEW: New malady: Zoom fatigue

How many of us in the last few weeks has had someone say, “Is it just me, or does anyone else think we have too many meetings?”
That’s been a familiar call in business environments for years, but now the groans seem more urgent. Your co-workers are a microcosm of society. You don’t need to look too far to recognize unhappiness, even if all the visual information is coming from looking at someone else’s eyes. We’re not very happy these days.
Are we suffering from Zoom fatigue?
Of course you are. With no preparation, we had to learn a new style of communication. Almost all of our social signals are hidden behind a mask and a tentative walk. As the world is changing, we have to adjust our ways of communicating. Think about the way you maneuver a grocery store compared with the way you did six months ago.
In addition, we were forced to fully adjust our lives while learning a new application. Did you have any idea what Zoom was before it practically immediately became the application of the coronavirus. Some of us have been comfortable with the transition to virtual interaction and playing “Brady Bunch” games as co-workers line up in the boxes. At least more comfortable than some others, the kind we see mocked in amusing commercials. If they’re able to connect, they may may appear sideways or upside down. They may not realize how to mute or un-mate themselves.
We’re not all using it the same way. Some of us have figured out ways to make the experience pleasant for ourselves and others. We’ve figured out how to convey emotion through physical shorthand. We’re silently clapping or giving thumbs up. We’ve figured out virtual backgrounds, whether our co-workers like it or not.
It’s another challenge in a new world.
Do we want to learn? Maybe we should think about how we handle online etiquette now. Our lackadaisical attitude toward online courtesy and manners reflects our general disregard for etiquette. One of the things we’ve been willing to give up as our lives have accelerated is that bit of consideration for and kindness toward one another.
