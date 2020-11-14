OUR VIEW: No to JB's lack of transparency

One of the reasons lack of transparency is so irritating? Without it, you're left to assume whatever you wish regarding any decision or how it was made. Speculation leads to suspecting the worst, up to and including corruption and conspiracy.

Earlier this year, the Big Ten Conference called off its football season due to concerns over COVID-19. The conference announced a revised 10-game schedule on Aug. 5, and six days later, Big Ten presidents and chancellors voted to postpone all fall sports. The Pac-12 Conference did the same. On Aug. 19, the conference reiterated the postponement. Protests ensued, along with lawsuits and threats of more. Politicians, including President Trump, got involved. On Sept. 16, the conference announced it was starting the season on Oct. 23.

What changed? Who knows? The conference was vague in its explanations about any of the decisions. The potential explanations included a change in testing methods and a desire to avoid losing millions of dollars in broadcasting contracts, and everything in between.

Illinois, along with most of the world, is battling a second wave of COVID-19. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has reacted in the way he's reacted throughout the pandemic -- authoritatively and ostensibly with the interest of public health at heart.