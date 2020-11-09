OUR VIEW: Now the work begins for the Biden administration

Congratulations, president-elect Biden. You've made your share of history already, from receiving the most votes for U.S. President in history to your running mate, who becomes the first woman and the first woman of color to be voted in as vice president.

But there are other things you must keep in mind both during an after this transition of power. First, you didn't exactly receive a mandate. You received the most votes for U.S. President in a single election. But second all-time on that list is President Donald Trump. Your 74 million votes outdistance his 71 million. His 71 million votes, by the way, exceeds the total number of votes cast in the country in 1964.

Half the country did note vote for you. But you are going to win the popular vote, unlike President Trump. He governed the last four years with half the country opposed to his election. You're walking into that hornets' nest this year. That makes even more important your remarks over the weekend that you understand there are people who didn’t vote for you and are disappointed, but you intend to be a leader for all, not just those who supported you.