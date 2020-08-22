OUR VIEW: Offering assistance once again

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We’re offering to help out our community during this time of crisis. We hope our friends in the business community take advantage of it again.

Our Local Business Stimulus Program follows our successful Local Marketing Grant program from earlier this year. Via that program, we provided more than $350,000 in advertising support to our local business partners.

We are at a point in history we never considered and have not previously seen. Customers are looking to do business in new ways, asking for new services and looking for new ways to connect.

Our large local audiences and world class digital services (including text marketing, website design and managed email and search campaigns) allow our sales department to put together the right combination to help our local businesses thrive amid the change.

The Pantagraph has regularly partnered with local businesses across our region to deliver their message to customers whatever is going on in the world. COVID-19 has created difficulties for us all. The ability of our local business community to market to their customers remains essential to their, and all of our, sustainability and recovery.