OUR VIEW: Personal issues getting in the way for Normal council

Any optimism that the Normal Town Council would conduct meetings with civility following April’s heated election vanished Monday night.

In a special session that was both awkward and confusing, Councilman Stan Nord squared off with other council members over his claims that City Manager Pam Reece was being unethical.

The meeting was called after Nord this month questioned spending money on Reece’s membership in a state organization for city managers. He asked during a council session whether she would have to follow the group’s ethics rules, implying that she isn’t currently.

Nord, who was elected on a platform of lowering taxes and reining in spending, has repeatedly fought with council members and municipal staff about policy decisions and having access to information. He previously said Reece was unfair on zoning and procurement policies, although the municipal attorney has said he’s the one who issues legal opinions on those matters, and not Reece.

Nord also has taken issue with how people were invited to a citizens’ summit in 2019.

If these gripes strike you as minor, you would be correct. You would also be correct in wondering why such concerns warranted a special session of the full council.

Mayor Chris Koos said there’s no evidence of any ethical issues and called for an open meeting for council members to air their views. And that’s exactly what happened. In fact, the hour-long session quickly devolved into council members going after Nord, with allegations of sexism and bullying being tossed around.

Nord, who appeared surprised at the shift in tone, wisely pivoted in his responses and said the town government as a whole needed an ethics policy.

We can’t disagree with that. We also can’t disagree with Nord’s unwavering desire to carefully analyze how taxpayer dollars are used. We need more, not less, of that in our municipal governments.

What we can disagree with is hinting at serious allegations of wrongdoing with no proof. That approach undermines what should be a serious and extremely needed debate about tax incentives, investments in infrastructure and lowering the tax burden on working families. It's wrongheaded.

Clearly Nord and all council members have the responsibility to wave their arms when something unethical is done. More importantly, if the council decides the city manager isn’t doing a good job, they can move in another direction. That’s how the system is set up. City managers know they work at the pleasure of the elected board. Their job security is dependent on how they navigate those personalities.

If the April election had turned out another way, the council would be full of those who align with Nord. But it didn’t work out that way. In fact, that platform was rejected and now Nord has to go solo. That’s how the system works, too.

In the case of Reece, all of the council members but Nord offered praise and support on Monday.

Nord, on the other hand, seems to have a personal problem with Reece.

And that’s getting in the way.

We think Normal should have an ethics policy for city staff — as well as elected officials.

And it should start with treating everyone fairly.

