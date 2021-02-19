OUR VIEW: Preparing for power outages

Anyone who's endured an ice storm is taking no delight in what's happening in the southern reaches of the country this week. Snow is piled high outside the doors of people who have no reason to own snow shovels. Even if they had shovels, they might not be able to find them because their power has been out for days.

Whether in Bloomington or Beaumont, 40 degrees inside your house is just too cold. The best way to avoid that circumstance is preparing for the worst. Lifestyle website Inhabitat lists a half-dozen vitals that should be part of your emergency kit:

Food

Water

Equipment supplies

Personal care items

First aid

Entertainment

Food is camping basics -- granola bars, jerky, packet and canned foods. Set aide a treat for yourself as well. Water, Gatorade, bottled or canned drinks and instant drinks. Snow can be melted, but should be boiled before drinking.

The "equipment" includes the sensible emergency supplies -- Swiss Army knife, candles, matches or a lighter, can opener, flashlight and batteries and items you know you'll need.