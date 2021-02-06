OUR VIEW: QAnon followers cannot be ignored

Whether you’re a beginner to the cesspool that is QAnon or you’re a veteran of absorbing their nonsense, it’s a belief system that is going to have both short- and long-term effects on national politics.
QAnon essentially is a far-right conspiracy theory that believes a Satanic cabal controls liberal politics, global infrastructure, higher education, popular culture and mass media. Those who do not agree are considered part of the cabal.
The movement was born in the deep recesses of the internet. An individual who identifies as “Q” purports to be a high-ranking U.S. government official with access to secret information. “Q” releases vague “Q Drops,” which are then interpreted by online influencers.
The interpretations are deftly the type that cannot immediately be disproven and are open to any number of interpretations. Child molestation and murder are among the more sensationalistic accusations. How do you prove you’re not part of a cabal or that said cabal even exists when the person making the accusation firmly believes you’re guilty and the cabal certainly exists? When there’s a prediction of occurrences by date and the date comes and goes without the predicted results, believers decide the information was misinterpreted, but the basic message still remains. Proponents of “fake news” concepts can make anything they want true or false.
Two QAnon disciples were elected to the House of Representatives in November. The more visible is Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Greene has made a number of QAnon-related unproven assertions. Among the accusations are that the California wildfires were started by lasers from a Jewish satellite and the Las Vegas 2017 massacre and the 2018 Parkland (Fla.) shootings did not happen
As fringe as the ideas may appear, they’re believed by an increasing number of disgruntled citizens. They’re far from a minority in Greene’s district, where 75% of its voters selected her. Anyone with strong beliefs is reluctant to consider other possibilities.
The internet has connected the world in ways both wonderful and evil. Every person can find something they can use to connect with a world of which they’d otherwise be unaware. If you’re a Spanish-American War aficionado or someone obsessed by the theological implications of the TV sitcom “The Good Place,” you can find a group that shares your passion. Unfortunately, that also applies to anarchists and insurrectionists. We all look for points of view that affirm our own.
Once you creep on the edge of QAnon, it’s almost impossible to avoid taking the next step. The further you go, the more the ground crumbles beneath you. The speed with which information – factual or otherwise — can be delivered to a computer, laptop or phone is the blink of an eye. Creative minds with a handful of tools that create visually pleasing images for the internet are able to prop up any argument they make with an attractive photo and text that (often inaccurately) makes declarations of facts. We can easily share these, so disinformation can grow like invasive weeds across social media. We’re attracted by the information or disinformation that agrees with our point of view.
Critical thinking isn’t exactly encouraged in our present political climate
Throw those ingredients into a world of people who feel they’ve been disenfranchised. Any number of possibilities can lead to a person feeling disenfranchised. They feel they’re falling behind and being forgotten. They feel they’ve been and are being ignored. Others are benefitting at their expense. Things are being taken from them. They’re afraid. In that fear, they turn to simple solutions to complex problems, and if it allows them to target a person who’s being opportunistic with them, all the better.
There are no easy paths to smooth these disconnects. If someone holds a strong belief, they’re not going to be swayed by contrary arguments. Most will have to work themselves out of the weeds. They won’t be helped by others yelling at them.
We have to come to an agreement on facts, and not via negatives. We must minimize the number of times the term “fake news” and maximize the number of times we can show, with verifiable facts, what is actually the truth.
We have come to a place where we find it difficult if not impossible to agree on facts. We have a long way to go, but maybe we can start by agreeing that facts lean in no political direction.