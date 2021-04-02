OUR VIEW: Quarter merit Normal council consideration

But we can’t get anywhere if we can’t have a conversation that isn’t punctuated by acrimony. Ideology can get in the way of getting stuff done. And we can’t risk that.

Normal is moving in the right direction.

The public investment in Rivian has paid off, houses are flying off the market and momentum is building — quite an achievement in a state like Illinois, which makes it so hard to be economically fruitful. There is buzz out there.

Uptown Normal, while not completely full of tenants, is a success. There are effective partnerships with the universities, school district and even Bloomington.

We believe Cummings, a State Farm technology analyst, and McCarthy and Preston, who are both business owners, will deliver consistency over the next four years. They have been a key part of the success.

Zimmerman is being endorsed because of his ability to communicate and bridge divides. His background as an attorney and Planning Commission chairman make him uniquely qualified in negotiating and working through problems. His messaging is clear and pragmatic.

Who wins enters a council term fraught with challenges because of COVID, as well as the lingering polarization.