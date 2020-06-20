OUR VIEW: Reach out to your father

Papa Q. Bear, the patriarch of Berenstain Bears fame, takes on the clumsy stereotype (which is alarming given that he’s a carpenter). Carl Winslow on “Family Matters” is exasperated. Homer Simpson is bombastic. Ray Barone is long-suffering.

But the role that is assumed by a father or father figure is possibly as important as it's been in history. As much as life has turned easier since our fathers and father figures were children, today's youngsters face things their elders could never have imagined facing as kids. That stabilizing hand, the well-considered advice, and the simple wisdom fathers are able to provide to their children are vital to our society.

Our relationships with our fathers are as unique as we are from one another. For every loving father-son relationship about which we hear, there are inevitably others decidedly less than ideal. That's part of the reason we recognize father figures as well on this day. However independent any of us are or want to feel we are, we are better people when we have that adult influence we require.

That's reason enough to honor dad.