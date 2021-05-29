OUR VIEW: Remember those who sacrificed

What this weekend will be for too many people is an answer to the call of the open road.

But as we zip around to wherever we’re going, we should remember and mark Monday as Memorial Day, the day we honor those in the armed forces who died serving their country.

The remembrances should be solemn, but they don’t all have to be sad. The ones we honor would no doubt be pleased that their sacrifices have resulted in such joy.

And there’s nothing wrong with celebrating what appears to be a victory over our smallest foe, COVID-19. The sacrifices most of us have made are nothing close to what was made by those we celebrate on Monday. But there have still been sacrifices, and we’re starting to see the rewards for that work.

Memorial Day first was called Decoration Day and came into being toward the end of the Civil War. Families and friends of the Union dead would gather at cemeteries to decorate the graves of the fallen. The formal name change to Memorial Day came in 1967, although the term had come into favor nearly 80 years before.

Interestingly, the holiday's roots are tied to Central Illinois, because those early formal celebrations were under the auspices of the Grand Army of the Republic.