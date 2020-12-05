OUR VIEW:: Remember us as you shop locally

We often use space on this page to remind you to shop locally.

It's good advice, more now than ever. The times and circumstances encourage us to separate from one another. One important way to hold the threads in the tapestry of society is for us to remember we need one another. That includes patronizing one another's businesses.

Sometimes we're too humble to remind you of our place in the community.

This isn't one of those times.

We'd like you to remember when there are triumphs and tragedies, we're the ones reporting to you. We're going through police reports and lists of emergency calls. We're the ones in court observing and reporting on cases, and doing the same with city affairs and local politics.

We invite you to become a Pantagraph member. Our website and archives are available 24/7, and the e-edition is a must for those who prefer the traditional look of the paper.

When you're considering spending locally, we'd appreciate you thinking of the Herald & Review. Please take a look: Pantagraph/BuyLocal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0