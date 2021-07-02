OUR VIEW: Renew the battle against COVID

We’ve slowed in our progress to complete vaccinations against COVID-19.

After a promising start, vaccination numbers are going flat and COVID positives are creeping up. In addition, the latest variant of the virus – known as “delta” – is causing trouble around the world, and is threatening U.S. shores.

In a general sense, there are differences between people who have completed their vaccination course and those who have not. College graduates are likely to have had their shots. Those classified as poor are less likely to have. Blue states generally outpace red states for completion.

But those certainly are not absolute. People good with numbers can do anything with them. A headline in Medical News Today said "COVID-19 has hit people in Republican-led states hardest, study finds." A column in the Las Vegas Review-Journal by Victor Joecks was headlined "Pick a coronavirus metric. Red states did better than blue states."

Everyone can find the news they want by looking at one set of statistics and ignoring others. At a time when we seem to need to politicized all areas of life, we’ve actually politicized health.

How can the problem be addressed?

A legal mandate would not be a good idea. Most governments indicate they fear alienating the very people who need to roll up their sleeves and cooperate.

Comparisons don’t seem to do much of the trick either. Those who don’t think twice about childhood vaccinations are suddenly experts of the level of Jonas Salk. When we’ve lost track of science and math, we’re in the home stretch of abandoning all we’ve believed to be true for centuries.

Some don’t trust the science behind COVID-19, noting how many times suggestions for dealing with the virus were changed. We simply were overwhelmed as we tried to deal with real issues with unproven plans, unproven because they were only theoretical until they had to be tested.

In some ways, experts dealing with this virus were like engineers from 1890 if they were shown an intercontinental ballistic missile and been told to replicate it.

We make plans daily based on the inexact science of climatology. Weather forecasting is good now, better than it used to be and not as good as it will become. That science changes. All sciences change. Otherwise we’d still be treating people with leeches, cocaine or mercury.

Not everyone can be vaccinated, and the effort to reach “herd immunity” gets closer every day. That moment can arrive sooner than later, but there are still people who will not get shots because of allergies, religious convictions and suspicions. Those people won’t have their minds changed by being shamed. We have to devise a way to get through to those rejecting the vaccine.

One of the problems with living through a historic event is those who have ideas on what the “right” side is have a tendency to look at logic and reasonable behavior as something only they possess.

Our view is many – not all, but many – of the anti-vaccination arguments are easily countered by two factors: concern for our fellow man, and millions of us have been the guinea pigs for any number of things, from birth control pills to genetically modified foods.

This one seems pretty obvious. With a nod to the passing Greatest Generation, those who lived through the Great Depression and fought in World War II:

They took a bullet for us. We should take a needle for them.

