OUR VIEW: Rivian making Normal thrive

The region received another economic jolt in the arm Wednesday when it was announced that Heartland Community College will be home to a training academy focused on electric vehicles and energy storage.

This is exactly the kind of investment that prepares Central Illinois for the future — and underscores that Rivian Automotive may be just the start.

After years in development, the electric vehicle startup is nearing the highly anticipated production phase in the formerly shuttered Mitsubishi plant in Normal.

The 2021 Rivian R1T will be the first mass-market electric pickup truck. And it will pack a punch: The initial Launch Edition will wield 735 horsepower and can hit 60 mph in 3 seconds, with a range of 300 miles between charges. The price tag: $75,000.

Rivian has been all-in on Normal since investing $16 million here in 2016, with the help of various incentives. Since then, the company has been snapping up land around the plant, including 380 acres recently.

All of this is happening, we should note, during a global pandemic that has hobbled wide swaths of the economy.

We are fortunate the story is a positive one.