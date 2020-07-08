OUR VIEW: Silence can speak volumes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s OK to not have an opinion about something.

It’s all right to look at a social media post and, even if you disagree virulently with the sentiment, keep your thoughts to yourself.

It’s perfectly acceptable to disagree with pundits and personalities with whom you traditionally align.

What’s best? Sometimes simply listening.

If the start of the 21st century has taught us anything in the United States, it’s that no ideology has all the answers, and adhering to one ideology exclusively is likely to lead to a disaster.

Yet too many of us adhere to the adage that every question has a right and wrong answer, every event that takes place has a winner and a loser, and the side we believe in is wholly correct.

Take our current coronavirus existence. The people who believe the pandemic to be a hoax are ignoring scads of evidence produced by medical and scientific experts. But those same experts have fumbled with some of their own execution of duties, and have further muddled the message with imprecise language, and a reluctance to attempt to correct or clarify inaccurate statements.

We’re not exactly doing well with subtle right now.