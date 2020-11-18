OUR VIEW: Smokeout a reminder of help for smokers

The Great American Smoke Out is an annual event that we would like to see end successfully. The Great American Smoke Out will conclude when America is smoked out -- when the consumption of tobacco is fully eliminated.

The Smoke Out is held every year on the third Thursday of November, Nov. 19 this year. It serves as an annual powerful reminder -- this is the event's 45th year -- of the negative impact of tobacco.

It may take several attempts to quit tobacco products before actually achieving a stay-quit lifestyle. That's why there are aids like the Illinois Tobacco Quitline. The quitline is a free telephonic or phone resource for individuals wanting to quit tobacco or tobacco-related products. The phone number is 1-866-QUIT-YES (1-866-784-8937) from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The organization's website is quityes.org

The Quitline’s counselors — nurses, respiratory therapists, and tobacco-cessation specialists — all have at least 25 years of medical experience and attend accredited, renowned nicotine dependence training programs to become certified in tobacco-cessation therapies. They also are qualified to offer guidance in lung health and disease-related comorbidities, in addition to tobacco cessation.