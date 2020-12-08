OUR VIEW: Some reminders for holiday fire safety

We want to stay warm, and sometimes to get that, we can forget or dismiss some of our fire prevention safety measures.

During October’s Fire Prevention Week, we received many of the cautions that we reiterate now. If you didn’t do so in October, change the batteries in your smoke and CO detectors. Talk to your children and grandchildren about the dangers of playing with matches, lighters and candles. Make sure flammable materials are kept away from furnaces and space heaters. Don't leave candles unattended. Update your family fire plans. Make sure your house and renter's insurance is updated.