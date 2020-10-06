OUR VIEW: Spare some time to think about fire prevention

• Don't burn candles near flammable materials like bedspreads or curtains, especially if there's an open window or fan;

• Have your furnace and space heater checked yearly to make sure they work properly.

• Don't leave food unattended on the stove or in an oven.

Just as important as the "don'ts" are the "do's":

• Have working fire extinguishers in your kitchen, garage, wood shop and other areas — and know how to use them;

• Have a family plan to escape a house and find each other outside, day or night;

• Have at least two escape routes available from your house (particularly if you have people living in a basement or on an upper floor);

• Make sure young children know how to call 911 (they may be confused by hearing '9-eleven' rather than dialing '9-1-1');

• Know the symptoms of CO poisoning;

• Make sure everyone knows how to stop, drop and roll.