OUR VIEW: Straza has ideal mix for Bloomington

The next chapter in the months-long saga that is COVID-19 will be economic recovery, a process that poses plenty of unique challenges, just like every other stage of this grueling pandemic.

Now those we elect to public office will be center stage in ensuring logical, equitable and forward-thinking decisions are made in these new uncharted waters.

For that reason, The Pantagraph endorses Mike Straza for Bloomington mayor in Tuesday’s election.

Straza has the ideal mix of attributes for a new mayor about to assume office in a time of incredible uncertainty.

His background is rooted in being an entrepreneur, business consultant and operations director and serving on numerous boards. Most crucial is his post on the influential Zoning Board of Appeals, which juggles the interests of developers, neighbors and others.

Straza understands the import of decisions made by officials and that we need a laser focus on post-pandemic growth.

City staff deserves credit for handling the COVID crisis in a way that ideally positions the community once the dust settles. And while the city council wields the power on many fronts, it is the mayor who must be front and center communicating the vision and talking about next steps.