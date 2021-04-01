OUR VIEW: Straza has ideal mix for Bloomington

The next chapter in the months-long saga that is COVID-19 will be economic recovery, a process that poses plenty of unique challenges, just like every other stage of this grueling pandemic.
Now those we elect to public office will be center stage in ensuring logical, equitable and forward-thinking decisions are made in these new uncharted waters.
For that reason, The Pantagraph endorses Mike Straza for Bloomington mayor in Tuesday’s election.
Straza has the ideal mix of attributes for a new mayor about to assume office in a time of incredible uncertainty.
This is an editorial from The Pantagraph editorial board.
His background is rooted in being an entrepreneur, business consultant and operations director and serving on numerous boards. Most crucial is his post on the influential Zoning Board of Appeals, which juggles the interests of developers, neighbors and others.
Straza understands the import of decisions made by officials and that we need a laser focus on post-pandemic growth.
City staff deserves credit for handling the COVID crisis in a way that ideally positions the community once the dust settles. And while the city council wields the power on many fronts, it is the mayor who must be front and center communicating the vision and talking about next steps.
Economic recovery and stability clearly will be the major focus area for the city as we exit COVID restrictions. But so too will be helping those most in need.
We believe Straza’s background makes him that uniting figure, able to navigate city council politics and priorities. He also has rightfully pledged to increase diversity and inclusion initiatives and to “remove barriers that contribute to injustices.”
There’s also a laundry list of practical challenges big and small, from addressing a troubling trend of gun violence and hiring a new police chief to addressing infrastructure issues and potholes. There’s the Welcoming City ordinance, the O’Neil Pool and Park project, the Connect Transit hub project and questions about the future of the library.
Straza faces Jackie Gunderson, a procurement manager at Illinois State University, and Mboka Mwilambwe, a councilman since 2011. Both clearly want the best for the community.
The winner will assume a seat filled by Tari Renner for the past eight years. It will take a certain kind of personality to juggle the aforementioned interests and forge a new path.
We believe Straza is the person who will do that best.