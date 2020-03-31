OUR VIEW: Thanks for all your vital work

You never know when you will become more important than most of the people around you.

As we continue into double-digit days of the stay at home order, we’ve developed a true understanding of what’s vital during this strangest of times.

You’ve seen tributes to them via cartoons on this page, via commercials, via social media. We’re not going to attempt to name each specific vocation, because we’d inevitably leave out vital workers.

We are thankful for everyone doing their part. The fascinating thing about the vital workers is the differences in their backgrounds. Professionals with master’s degrees are important, but so are the people working at close to minimum wage. Age, gender, income, work skills – this virus doesn’t distinguish.

We don’t have to look back far in our history to see what can happen when unions go on strike, or people refuse to work. We’ve seen riots in our planet’s history over the absences of just one of the professions whose efforts are currently benefiting us.