OUR VIEW: The conversation we need to be having

The violent, unlawful acts of a comparative few should not be allowed to obscure the message of thousands more across the country who are peacefully exercising their rights to free speech, assembly and airing their grievances – their message of the need for change.

No one is helped by these intentional acts of violence. The pain they cause ripples far beyond the victims.

But outside of the areas where we all agree, there are a million nuanced ways to see our society and what is happening in it.

Our perspectives cover so much ground because we are so wildly diverse.

And that diversity is one of the most beautiful aspects of America.

It’s hard to know what to say right now.

For us, that’s a sign that we need to talk less and listen more.

There is no simple solution. There isn’t even agreement in our society about what the problems are.

But a core tenet of our humanity is the desire, the need, to be heard. And that is something we can give to each other.

