OUR VIEW: The McLean County public has been cut off from police scanners. Why that's a concern.

Local law enforcement agencies should reexamine blocking media outlets from hearing live scanner traffic.

As reported by The Pantagraph last week, McLean County departments within the past year have moved to an encrypted system that means only they can hear radio traffic. While other departments have granted special access to the press, that hasn’t happened here.

We believe that’s a mistake.

Media organizations, including this one, for decades used police, fire and emergency radio traffic to carry out an essential part of our job and report on public safety.

When there was an incident that could put the public in danger, we gathered information or went to the scene and started our reporting. If there was a crime, we relayed to the citizenry what police could tell us. We worked the phones. We found sources.

In other words, the chatter was what started the reporting — the equivalent of a news tip, a piece of material that had to be substantiated just like everything else. The Pantagraph specifically outlines proper use of scanner traffic in our crime-reporting guidelines posted online.

Of course, not everyone verified. A growing community of people online listened to radio traffic and posted uncorroborated details, including personal information.

Law enforcement responded by locking it all down. At first blush, that’s understandable.

Clearly there are legitimate privacy and safety concerns with a wide-open feed. Criminals could be listening in and evading police — or worse.

We and other media organizations have no interest in compromising officer wellbeing or hearing tactical details. What we do have an interest in is hearing important public safety information and telling the community about it in a timely fashion, as the media has done for years.

Others agree.

Colorado lawmakers included media language in a rule requiring encrypted radio traffic. A policy “may include a process for granting such access, such as verification of media credentials, and reasonable restrictions on the use of radio monitoring equipment.”

In California, Assemblyman Todd Gloria, D-San Diego, in 2019 wrote a bill to have police provide media access on request.

"As much as this is an issue of transparency and right-of-access, Assemblymember Gloria also sees this as a public safety issue,” a spokesman told the Palm Springs Desert Sun. “We rely on media outlets to provide emergency information to the public and much of that is garnered through their access to police radio communications."

The Daily Coloradoan newspaper and other outlets across the country have written agreements about what can and can’t be used. In some cases, the keys can be taken away for violating the rules.

Other departments provide access to outlets that had been granted police credentials.

Adam Scott Wandt, who teaches about technology and law enforcement at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune in 2019 that “in my opinion, the best practice, without a doubt, would be to provide encryption codes and radios to bona fide members of the media. Locking out the media altogether causes a situation that’s ripe for fraud and abuse of power.”

That may seem a little extreme, but we do believe there’s a middle ground that should be considered. In speaking to law enforcement leadership, none could cite examples of a media outlet using scanner traffic inappropriately. There’s no reason to believe any would suddenly act somehow different now.

Without a compromise, the one who ultimately loses is the public in need of important information when news happens.

