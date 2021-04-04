OUR VIEW: The Pantagraph editorial board's endorsements for Normal Town Council

Two bedrock principles of this editorial board are that people are more alike than different and finding common ground is almost always preferable to digging one’s heels in.
For those reasons, we’re taking the unorthodox step in endorsing four candidates for three seats on the Normal Town Council: incumbents Chemberly Cummings, Kevin McCarthy and Scott Preston, as well as A.J. Zimmerman.
All merit your consideration on Election Day on Tuesday.
Each represents a thoughtful vision for Normal’s future in this complicated time. More importantly, they speak in a tone that is inclusive and, more pointedly, respectful.
Nine are running for these seats, and in listening to the candidates in debates and interviews, we have been struck by the alarming negativity about Normal that has seeped in. Rather than finding solutions, the messaging is more about what’s gone wrong and how those in power are helplessly inept.
That brand of politics — in which division is exploited rather than mended — creates a kind of antagonism that’s far too common in today’s ecosystem at the state and national level.
We, too, are deeply anxious about fiscal responsibility, the role of economic incentives and keeping tight reins on spending in Normal. We have anxiety about how elected officials will handle our return to normalcy from the chaos created by the pandemic and what will be done to spark economic development. And we’re equally mindful of needed investments in crucial infrastructure.
But we can’t get anywhere if we can’t have a conversation that isn’t punctuated by acrimony. Ideology can get in the way of getting stuff done. And we can’t risk that.
Normal is moving in the right direction.
The public investment in Rivian has paid off, houses are flying off the market and momentum is building — quite an achievement in a state like Illinois, which makes it so hard to be economically fruitful. There is buzz out there.
Uptown Normal, while not completely full of tenants, is a success. There are effective partnerships with the universities, school district and even Bloomington.
We believe Cummings, a State Farm technology analyst, and McCarthy and Preston, who are both business owners, will deliver consistency over the next four years. They have been a key part of the success.
Zimmerman is being endorsed because of his ability to communicate and bridge divides. His background as an attorney and Planning Commission chairman make him uniquely qualified in negotiating and working through problems. His messaging is clear and pragmatic.
Who wins enters a council term fraught with challenges because of COVID, as well as the lingering polarization.
These elected officials must realize that there is a perception— right or wrong — that town governance is being done away from the public and that information is being kept away. They need to take steps to overcome this.
That will be especially important as conversations continue about next steps in COVID relief and responding to Rivian growth. It will take a certain kind of council member to navigate these new areas.
In our view, the most effective elected officials understand that you can disagree without being disagreeable. Greater division will not move Normal forward.