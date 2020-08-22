OUR VIEW: Thompson left memorable mark

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The word “statesman” doesn’t apply much in the 21st century, especially in Illinois. But it definitely applies to James R. "Big Jim" Thompson, the state's longest-serving governor.

Thompson died last week at age 84. The Republican served as governor from 1977 to 1991, winning four elections. Contrary to what anyone observing Illinois’ political scene today might imagine, Thompson was a Republican. And he still holds a spot in the record books. He won 65% of the vote in the 1976 election, and became the first and so far only gubernatorial candidate to accumulate 3 million votes.

National Republican Party officials were so impressed by his showing in that 1976 gubernatorial election that his name was floated for the 1980 national ticket.

Before his election as governor, as U.S. attorney in Chicago, he won corruption convictions against 225 public officials. He was an equal opportunity prosecutor, taking down corrupt members of his own party as well as those in the Chicago political machine. His tenure opened a 26-year stretch in which Illinoisans had moderate Republicans — the successors were Jim Edgar and George Ryan — as governors.

Most significant in his contributions to the state was his deal-making ability.