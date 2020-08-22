OUR VIEW: Thompson left memorable mark

The word “statesman” doesn’t apply much in the 21st century, especially in Illinois. But it definitely applies to James R. "Big Jim" Thompson, the state's longest-serving governor.
Thompson died last week at age 84. The Republican served as governor from 1977 to 1991, winning four elections. Contrary to what anyone observing Illinois’ political scene today might imagine, Thompson was a Republican. And he still holds a spot in the record books. He won 65% of the vote in the 1976 election, and became the first and so far only gubernatorial candidate to accumulate 3 million votes.
National Republican Party officials were so impressed by his showing in that 1976 gubernatorial election that his name was floated for the 1980 national ticket.
Before his election as governor, as U.S. attorney in Chicago, he won corruption convictions against 225 public officials. He was an equal opportunity prosecutor, taking down corrupt members of his own party as well as those in the Chicago political machine. His tenure opened a 26-year stretch in which Illinoisans had moderate Republicans — the successors were Jim Edgar and George Ryan — as governors.
Most significant in his contributions to the state was his deal-making ability.
The peak of Thompson’s 14 years was probably in keeping Sears, then the nation’s top retailer, from leaving the state in 1989. His deals brought a Japanese automaker and thousands of jobs to the state during a period when the loss of manufacturing jobs to Japan was a national crisis. He helped the revitalization of Navy Pier, which became the state's top tourist destination. He kept the White Sox baseball team in Chicago.
Ask anyone across the nation. Illinois governors have not fared well in the aftermath of Thompson.
Thompson made his share of mistakes. He was showy. He liked the celebrity of the position and the access to state airplanes and the media’s cameras and microphones.
He acknowledged the decisions he spearheaded on Illinois pensions were likely mistakes. Unfortunately, that’s a mistake compounded by multiple poor decisions since. Thompson is at the top of a long list of legislators who managed that issue horrifically, and that’s a mistake that generations of Illinoisians will continue to pay for.
Thompson was close friends with former Gov. George Ryan. Thompson's law firm represented Ryan pro bono.
In 2002, Thompson was appointed to serve on the 9/11 Commission. His most memorable moment there was his questioning of former chief counter-terrorism adviser on the United States National Security Council Richard Clarke.
The bottom line about Thompson is he was the state’s last leader who truly seemed devoted to progress. He did more correct than incorrect, and to say Illinois would not be the same without Thompson is more praise than condemnation.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!