OUR VIEW: Today is for mothers

When we're kids, confronted with days for mothers, fathers, grandparents, and even trees, we ask the time-honored question: Why isn't there a Kids' Day? The answer is always, "Because every day is Kids' Day."

Maybe every day should be Mothers' Day.

Mothers definitely deserve more than a day every 12 months.

The job is an impossible one, certainly a profession few would select based on its requirements. Consider the skills and roles required: judge, janitor, housekeeper, caregiver, teacher, grief counselor, fashion consultant, personal shopper, chauffeur, therapist, chef, tutor, event planner, academic adviser, dish washer, nutritionist, tailor, nurse, laundry manager, referee and (on really bad days) plumber all in one shift, and occasionally all at the same time.

That's only for the first 18 years. Motherhood doesn’t end when a son or daughter hits 18. It's a lifetime investment.

Dads and other family members do their part rearing families and keeping houses in order. And every family is a little different — there are adopted families, mixed families, every other kind of family — all with their own roles and dynamics, just as there are single moms, married moms, working moms and guardian moms who aren’t blood relatives.