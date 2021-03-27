OUR VIEW: Transparency with relief funds a must from state

There's nothing wrong with Illinois accepting money from the federal government. If $1.9 billion is being distributed around the country thanks to the largess of the U.S. Congress, Illinois has as much right to it as any other state or municipality. Those who argue the state should not be given relief funds because of other financial mismanagement are missing the point.

You're free to agree or disagree about the relief bill. But if it's intended as a stimulus to the economy, you don't get style points for refusing funds, or setting it aside. Each state has suffered during the last year. Illinois has managed its financial resources poorly. That's completely separate from COVID relief.

However, anyone concerned about the state spending frivolously demonstrates keen appreciation for Illinois' spinning gate of financial recklessness. Even given that one person's government pork is another's vital program, Illinois has thrown some doozies toward its citizens throughout its history.

So Illinois cannot look at the potential $7.5 billion windfall as anything to wave about carelessly. The same goes for cities across the country, which will divvy up $5.5 billion.