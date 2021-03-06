OUR VIEW: Vaccine issues show us at our worst

The United States' experience with COVID-19 has in many ways shown the best of its citizens.

Unfortunately, the experience also too often has spotlighted flaws in governmental bodies, including health departments.

We don't have to go far to hear stories about nursing homes and other elderly individuals struggling to find their way to a vaccination while others -- including Illinois lawmakers -- either found a way to skip in line. Younger adults wonder why they've been able to access vaccinations ahead of their parents. Some adults have felt guilt at being called into line ahead of others they see as more deserving and more in need.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime emergency situation, and there's no playbook for a successful mass vaccination of hundreds of millions of people. But a huge part of the problem in that playbook doesn't even exist now, a year after the pandemic broke out.

There have been uncontrollable difficulties. Coordination and guidance from the federal government have been absent, and states have often been left on their own. February’s storms slowed mail delivery for a few days, and the post office has continued to be eaten from the inside, further delaying all packages. State and county health departments have been overcome with unprecedented issues, and are improvising solutions on the fly.