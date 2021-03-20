OUR VIEW: We must be ready for Rivian workers

Turns out, if you build it, they really will come.

But where will they live exactly?

That's the case with the latest step in the evolution of Rivian Automotive Inc. The company estimates hundreds of workers will be brought on in coming months as electric vehicle production ramps up in the former Mitsubishi Motor Corp. assembly plant in west Normal.

Rivian is on track to get millions in various incentives and tax credits if workers are in place by 2024.

The projected growth comes as close attention is being paid to the nascent electric vehicle industry. Twenty-two new EV models are set to be sold in the U.S. in 2021.

With the backing of Amazon and Ford, Rivian alone is valued at $28 billion, and speculation continues about when the company will go public.

Three showrooms are planned, Rivian delivery vans are being developed for Amazon and the company is leasing more space and getting more land around the Normal factory.

All of that is a very, very good thing — for our community and for our region. That it's happening in Illinois — a place more accustomed to steep population losses rather than gains — makes the moves even more important.