OUR VIEW: We must do better. Please get vaccinated. We cannot wait.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Have there been people who have suffered unexpectedly because of the vaccines? Yes. Do things out of the ordinary become emphasized because of their rarity? Inevitably. We’re not reading about the overwhelming percentage of people thriving after receiving their vaccinations. That’s what we expect will happen.

But we are receiving that news via social media. How many friends and acquaintances have to report on their success with the vaccine before the number of those outweigh the few bad reactions about which we hear.

A majority of us either have already or will receive vaccinations. A majority of us have been vaccinated against enough diseases so conditions that have proved fatal through history have been eradicated or turned into inconveniences. The key to those solutions has been the willingness of the majority to do what they can to help one another.

The least we can do is get our shot and diminish the chance of catching and spreading it.

Daily updates of suffering, relying on respirators and deaths fill our news feeds. People are still worrying about their loved ones. COVID-19 is still killing people we know.