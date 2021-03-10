OUR VIEW: We'll listen to CDC this time around

The Centers for Disease Control have been a punching bag through the COVID-19 pandemic. Their communication with the public has included muddled and mixed messages. Combined with a considerable push from specific sources that the pandemic was no more than the flu or even a myth, the United States’ reaction has been far from a world standard-bearer.
But we’ll bet the CDC will have plenty of people citing its veracity now, even those who see science and medicine as actually conspiracy and myth.
Monday, the CDC announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing. The recommendations also said that vaccinated people can come together in the same way — in a single household — with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.
Officials say a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine. About 31 million Americans — about 9% of the population — have been fully vaccinated with a federally authorized COVID-19 vaccine so far, according to the CDC.
The CDC also called this a “first step” toward a broader reopening of the country. Masks and social distancing are still recommended while in crowds.
That’s good news, particularly for the families who have found themselves troubled or depressed about their year-long separation. If we’ve seen the last of ice and snow, even better. Improved weather already has people finding their way back outside for exercise and fresh air.
The CDC was also criticized for being too cautious. The specific complaints were that rules for the vaccinated need to be relaxed for traveling. Also, the CDC said nothing about restaurants even as state governors across the country allow openings.
It’s fair to find fault in the CDC’s actions, both prior to and during the pandemic, along with this series of recommendations. We Americans are a stubborn lot who don’t like to admit when we’re wrong, and we’ll double down on potential problems if offered a solution we don’t find satisfactory. We have examples everywhere of businesses ignoring COVID-safety guidelines.
We’re also a group that likes to hold on to the position that we’re winning. So the second the CDC says something is OK, let’s not be surprised when people start pushing the boundaries to the limits.
That’s another thing we do. This promise of a new day will do nothing to change our beliefs about what’s been going on.