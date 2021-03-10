OUR VIEW: We'll listen to CDC this time around

That’s good news, particularly for the families who have found themselves troubled or depressed about their year-long separation. If we’ve seen the last of ice and snow, even better. Improved weather already has people finding their way back outside for exercise and fresh air.

The CDC was also criticized for being too cautious. The specific complaints were that rules for the vaccinated need to be relaxed for traveling. Also, the CDC said nothing about restaurants even as state governors across the country allow openings.

It’s fair to find fault in the CDC’s actions, both prior to and during the pandemic, along with this series of recommendations. We Americans are a stubborn lot who don’t like to admit when we’re wrong, and we’ll double down on potential problems if offered a solution we don’t find satisfactory. We have examples everywhere of businesses ignoring COVID-safety guidelines.

We’re also a group that likes to hold on to the position that we’re winning. So the second the CDC says something is OK, let’s not be surprised when people start pushing the boundaries to the limits.

That’s another thing we do. This promise of a new day will do nothing to change our beliefs about what’s been going on.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0