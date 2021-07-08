OUR VIEW: We're excited about what's back

We're encouraged by new investments in downtown Bloomington.

Sugar Mama Bakery has filled an empty space at 109 W. Jefferson St.

The Energy Hut Smoothie & Juice Bar has opened at 200 W. Monroe St.

These are signals that the historic heart of Bloomington is open for business.

It can't come soon enough.

The downtown area has weathered countless economic storms, from competition at the mall to changing buying habits, over the years. Then came the crippling effects of COVID and the statewide stay-at-home order, which hobbled too many small businesses and cut short countless new ones from getting launched.

As reported in today's Pantagraph, nightlife is starting to pick up again. That's encouraging.

Each development is a step to returning to normal and restarting our economy.

Downtown Bloomington needs to be part of that success — and we're not just saying that because Pantagraph Media is headquartered there. We believe downtown offers amenities rare for a community such as ours: historic buildings, arts and culture, shopping, urban living, music, restaurants and more, all within a walkable distance.

Entertainment is back. We're excited about Saturdays on the Square, a free outdoor concert series hosted by Pantagraph Media and The Castle Theatre in partnership with the city of Bloomington, at North Main and East Jefferson streets. Shows are at 7 p.m. on July 24 and 31, Aug. 14 and Sept. 4.

We're excited about the Farmers' Market being back.

We're excited about downtown being back — and ready to see what happens next.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0