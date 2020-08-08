OUR VIEW: What will convince us to wear masks? (copy)

By whatever measure we use, we’re not measuring up.
There’s a point where obstinate foolishness overcomes contrarianism.
So we have to ask, in all sincerity: What is it about masks that has people refusing to wear them? What do you have to hear in order to believe those who are recommending the use of masks? Who has to be the person who acknowledges the dangers of the virus before you believe?
Or is your view that COVID-19 is a hoax, and you will be unmoved?
We’re regularly told “no.” No smoking. No weapons. No entry if under 18. No driving without seat belts. No food or drink. No shirt, no shoes, no service.
We have asked our young people on numerous occasions to take a bullet in the name of freedom or the common good. Yet when all of us can help the common good by simply donning a mask part of the time, some of us feel as though it’s been them asked to take a bullet.
A mask is where some of us want to draw the line?
What kind of bold stance is that? What statement is being made?
Even President Trump has come around on the idea of masks.
The complaints sound entitled. You can’t breathe through a mask. Ask your friends in the medical industry what they think about whether you should wear a mask. In fact, ask any medical professional about this at all. They’re the ones on the front lines. They’re the ones who can give you examples and reasons you should wear a mask. And they wear masks all the time to protect themselves and their patients.
Are you critical of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who first said masks were not needed and then reversed field? We can’t criticize Fauci for adjusting his advice based on facts. Remember, at first scientists believed children and young adults were not susceptible. We’ve sadly learned otherwise since. Even the partisan accusations thrown at Fauci are baffling. He’s served as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, through Reagan, Bush I, Clinton, Bush II, Obama and now Trump. He might be one of the rare things an which all of them have agreed.
If we’re to believe social media extremists, the pressure to use masks is a step toward required permanent face coverings. That would be an improbable eventually, if for no other reason than because of the speed with which people shed their masks when able. Masks also diminish the capabilities of remote facial identification, another fear the paranoid like to monger. The two ideas work at cross purposes.
The “chipping” of America has also been in the discussion. Masks lead to individuals being chipped? Not needed. We already chip ourselves every day. If you don’t realize how your phone and computer are tracking your movements and time spent at destinations, you might want to fin out. And look around for cameras in ceilings, cameras others are handling, cameras at stop lights. There’s no need to fear a surveillance state emerging. We’re already living in one, and helping it along. We can only hope bad people don’t find bad ways to use that information, even though we already know they do.
Wearing a mask is waving a flag that you care about others you encounter. Why would you choose to be on the opposite side of that position?
