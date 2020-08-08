OUR VIEW: What will convince us to wear masks? (copy)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

By whatever measure we use, we’re not measuring up.

There’s a point where obstinate foolishness overcomes contrarianism.

So we have to ask, in all sincerity: What is it about masks that has people refusing to wear them? What do you have to hear in order to believe those who are recommending the use of masks? Who has to be the person who acknowledges the dangers of the virus before you believe?

Or is your view that COVID-19 is a hoax, and you will be unmoved?

We’re regularly told “no.” No smoking. No weapons. No entry if under 18. No driving without seat belts. No food or drink. No shirt, no shoes, no service.

We have asked our young people on numerous occasions to take a bullet in the name of freedom or the common good. Yet when all of us can help the common good by simply donning a mask part of the time, some of us feel as though it’s been them asked to take a bullet.

A mask is where some of us want to draw the line?

What kind of bold stance is that? What statement is being made?

Even President Trump has come around on the idea of masks.