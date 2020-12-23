OUR VIEW: Who's been naughty and who's been nice?

Santa Claus is unquestionably busy this time of year. And as much as he is the Alexa of another time – he knows when you’re sleeping he knows when you’re awake – there might be a few things he’s inadvertently missed. To help him through we provide this helpful list of some of the naughty and nice.
The naughty:
Illinois’ elected Democrats particularly those who continue to delay and punt regularly on decisions that made to be made. We will not forget about the crimes and accusations made against Springfield legislature
Those who continue to be combative over masks. What’s the point? Proving “patriotism”? Being a rebel? Deliberately being contrarian? The reasons don’t matter as much as the disruptions. Around the world we’ve seen evidence of the success of masks. In America masks are viewed as an intrusion of liberty a position that could have been flipped earlier with just a few words from people in authority. Our leaders failed at that simple task. Now the vaccine for COVID-19 is facing an uphill battle and causing more divisions. Again what’s the point?
Those who continue to text and drive. We continue to see and even know people whose texting and phone addictions have led to injuries death or at best near-misses. Let’s resolve to stop our fellow humans from temptation.
The World Health Organization and the United States’ Center for Disease Control. COVID-19 is the first pandemic in a lifetime for most of us. But there have been other pandemics in recent history ones whose consequences were blunted thanks to the efforts of these guardians of science and health. But this time around when the lights of the world shone most brightly on them there were multiple missteps and distressing small moments of transparency. By the time the organizations got their feet under them they’d lost a significant amount of credibility and confidence both of which they’re still struggling to recover.
The nice:
Illinois cannabis users. Of all the things people expected to misfire in some horrific from this year this was the one that disappointed its opponents the most. Granting the unique nature of this year the feared hippie culture fallout widely escaped our state. Anyone who went through the process of a purchase realized dispensaries could compete with airports for depth of security.
Voters and candidates all involved with the electoral process. Voting is always important and having people willing to serve even more so. Given our division and our confrontational natures venturing to presence on a ballot or check a box on one becomes a vital act of patriotism. Just like we were taught in civics classes.
Those willing to delay. And those who have endured delays as they’ve had to. From entertainment to athletics to ceremonies spectacular (weddings graduations) to sad but important (funerals) we’ve all suffered and made sacrifices. The celebrations will be fantastic once we’re able to gather again the way we want to. That may also result in a collective exhale from everyone.
The people who entertained us. Our quarantined spirits were lifted by a number of entertainment efforts from the ESPN documentary on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls to Netflix’s incredible “Lion King” series from “Hamilton” on Disney+ to not one by two albums from Taylor Swift. Those who entertain through screens found ways to work around social distancing limitations and made us feel a little more connected.