Ramesh Ponnuru: Court-packing plan going nowhere

By appointing a commission to study changes to the Supreme Court, President Joe Biden has alarmed the opponents of court-packing while disappointing the supporters.

Mitch McConnell, the Kentuckian who leads Senate Republicans, said the establishment of the commission is “a direct assault on our nation’s independent judiciary and yet another sign of the Far Left’s influence over the Biden Administration.”

Left-wing publications were less impressed. In the Nation, Elie Mystal wrote that the commission showed that Biden “doesn’t want a solution; he wants an excuse to do nothing.” Brian Fallon, head of the activist group Demand Justice, said it was “hard to disagree.”

Their complaints: The commission has not been asked to make any recommendations. It has too many conservatives. And Fallon and Mystal aren’t on it.

Congressional advocates of court-packing are moving ahead as though the commission doesn’t exist. They have introduced legislation to add four justices, just enough to give the court a majority of Democratic appointees instead of Republican ones.

The progressives are right to see the commission as a way for Biden to shelve the idea of packing the court. They’re wrong, though, to think the idea ever had a realistic path to fruition.