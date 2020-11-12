WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: A ray of hope for pandemic's end

The immediate outlook is bleak, with more than 237,000 Americans dead and a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic well underway in most U.S. states. (In fact, it's a third wave in some parts of the country.) The U.S. is seeing record numbers of new cases of COVID-19, averaging about 100,000 a day. Hospitals in many states are straining under an onslaught of pandemic patients, and it's not even winter yet.

But don't break out the champagne. It will be months before this vaccine — or any of the other promising candidates in final clinical trials — is widely available.

First, the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine have to be confirmed before it can receive an emergency use authorization from the FDA and start production. The company said it expects global production to reach 50 million doses by December and 1.3 billion by sometime in 2021. But this particular vaccine requires two shots, with three weeks in between, so that means that even in the best-case scenario there would be enough of the complete inoculation for just 25 million people this year.