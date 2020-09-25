WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Another sign of the times: Mass shootings spiking

Those domestic mass shootings don’t grab the public’s attention like a school, church or workplace shooting, where the death tallies have been numbingly high. And perceptions of the nature of the violence influences the public response. White males account for the majority of mass shooters, but when one locks his family in the house and then kills them before killing himself, it doesn’t draw the same reaction from media or the public as when someone shoots up a school or a church. Mass shootings in low-income, nonwhite neighborhoods perceived by white society to be prone to violence get shrugged off, too, though the pain and anguish are no less. And if there is a clear crime nexus — a gang shooting, or the massacre of seven people at an illicit Riverside County pot farm — public interest is fleeting.

Yet mass shootings have similarities. As the American Psychological Association points out, men commit the vast majority of gun violence, but a vast majority of men do not commit such acts. Remedies must focus on those who turn to violence as a perceived solution, and that requires, among other tactics, providing programs in schools and other settings designed “to change gendered expectations for males that emphasize self-sufficiency, toughness, and violence, including gun violence.”