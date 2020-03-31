WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING: Best coronavirus remedy is patience

How should we view this Middle-earth we’re stuck in? Postponement is the compromise. It keeps alive the promise of an endpoint to a harrowing crisis that, so far, has yet to betray any glint of waning. It sidesteps the finality of outright cancellation — what was proposed and yearned for, but will never be.

But postponement, whether applied to the Olympics or the lives we once took for granted, demands no small amount of patience. Yes, the summer of 2021 is more than a year of waiting — an eon away for people around the world curious about the next Usain Bolt on the track or Michael Phelps in the pool.

The summer of 2021 will come, though, and whoever becomes the next Bolt will have a whole year to train and stretch and lift — and get faster.

Maybe we can take inspiration from those gymnasts, divers, runners and swimmers forced to put their dreams on hold, but who will use the extra time to find ways to shine more brightly, to be better at what they do. While coronavirus has us in this frozen state, we can seize this moment as a chance to better ourselves — be better friends, better neighbors, better human beings.

Chicago Tribune

